Late online applications for Gauteng schools opens tomorrow

The Gauteng Education Department has announced that late online applications for the 2024 school admissions for grades 1 and 8 will commence tomorrow at 8am. Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, clarified that only public schools with available space will be open for parents and guardians to submit their applications.

Mabona advised parents to apply to a single school, as this will automatically secure placement for their learners in the upcoming 2024 academic year.

To complete the application process successfully, parents need to ensure that all necessary documents are submitted to the respective schools upon their reopening on January 17 next year.

Unfortunately, district offices will not be available for assistance during the holiday period, as employees will be on leave. However, starting from the second week of January, parents can visit district and head offices for assistance if they encounter difficulties utilizing the online application system.

The department aims to facilitate a smooth application process for parents seeking school admissions for their children.