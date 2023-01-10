Forward Gareth Bale, who made a name for himself in England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga, announced his retirement at the age of 33 on Monday.

Bale made the announcement through a statement posted to social media.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said in the statement.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Bale began his club career with Southampton shortly after it had been relegated to Championship.

After spending his first two seasons there(2005-07), he spent six seasons with Tottenham of the Premier League (2007-13) before heading over to La Liga, where he was with Real Madrid for seven seasons (2013-20).

Following a return to Tottenham for one season (2020-21), Bale then went back to Real Madrid for the 2021-22 campaign before playing for Los Angeles FC of MLS in 2022.

In 394 career club matches (337 starts), Bale scored 142 goals and recorded 70 assists. He played 29,470 minutes on the pitch.

Bale had a decorated career, being named the Premier League Player of the Season in 2012-13. He also won five Champions League titles and was a three-time La Liga champion.

Aside from his club career, Bale made 111 appearances for Wales’ national team, scoring 41 goals. He scored his squad’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute of Wales’ 1-1 draw against the United State in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through.

Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded all the way,” Bale said.

"So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…"