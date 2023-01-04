Taxi operators in the North West province say the recent drop in fuel prices will bring little relief to the industry.

While the petrol price decreased by R2.06 cents a litre and diesel prices dropped by over R2,60 cents a litre, taxi operators say the cost of operating remain exorbitant.

The bedrock of public transportation in the country is still battling to stay afloat as the lower fuel prices brought little relief.

Nthutang Kgarane, Bradford Park Taxi Rank Chairperson says, “This petrol price decrease is not going to benefit us. Firstly, it’s our tyres and car parts, their prices don’t decrease. Our vehicles cost half a million and I have to pay R17 000 monthly.”

Long distance and cross-border taxi operators have borne the brunt of high operational costs.

One taxi operator says, “We travel 20km to Rooigrond and 20km back and the taxi fare is R15. Now that petrol prices have gone down by R2 to be R21, how do we decrease fares?”

“Petrol in other countries like Botswana is taken from South Africa and when it gets to them it’s cheaper. But it makes no difference to us because when we cross the border we have to pay border fees,” added another taxi operator.

“Even if the fuel prices decrease, business is not good because most people end up at the hiking spots,” said another taxi operator.

Commuters

The question on all commuters’ minds is that will taxi fares also decrease.

One taxi commuter says, “I want to see taxi fares decreased because paying 15 rand is a lot.”

“If the petrol still goes down but they decide not to decrease the taxi fare, it’s pointless for us trying to comment on that,” added another commuter.

Operators are also hoping that there will be further fuel price decreases.