Civil society organisation, People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI), has welcomed the relief consumers will get as a result of fuel price cuts.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has announced fuel price reductions which will come into effect from Tuesday midnight.

Both petrol grades will decrease by R2,06 cents per litre. Wholesale diesel will drop by between R2,81 cents and R2,69 cents. Illuminating paraffin will decrease by R1,93 cents.

The national convenor of People Against Petrol And Paraffin Price Increases Visvin Reddy says, “Motorists in South Africa will be quite pleased. It’s like a new year’s gift, but I want to caution that this decrease will be meaningless to consumers in South Africa, and South Africans in general if those prices that went up as a result of the increases in fuel prices do not come down. Food has increased drastically over the past few years, and the consumer price index has increased sharply, largely because of fuel prices.”