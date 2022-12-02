Motorists can expect a sharp drop in diesel fuel prices in December, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

Diesel is expected to decrease by approximately R1.55 per litre, according to the association.

Despite this, petrol prices are likely to rise by between 23 cents and 33 cents per liter in the coming weeks.

A monthly average of unaudited CEF data indicates an increase of 62 cents a liter for 95 unleaded petrol and 52 cents for 93 unleaded petrol.

However, if current trends continue, the price increases may fall below 30 cents by the end of the month.

The infographic below illustrates the new price reduction for motorists:

<br />

Design by SABC Digital News