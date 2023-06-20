South African French Open hero Donald Ramphadi landed at the O.R Tambo International airport on Monday night after he missed his flight due to thunderstorms in France a day earlier.

Ramphadi, 30 was welcomed by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, Tennis South Africa Board Member Robin Baloyi, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee Board member Khotso Mokoena and a handful of supporters.

The quad player Ramphadi became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win Roland Garros title since David Adams in 2000.

He won the men’s doubles title with his British partner Andy Lapthorne which helped him to jump from number nine to four in the world rankings.

Ramphadi says, “I would like to thank everyone who came to welcome me back home. I understand it’s late right now this is really special, thanks to you champ I mean growing up I watched you a lot. Meaning thank you for being here I know it’s late you should be sleeping right now.”

Stories Untold | Donald Ramphadi

Donald Ramphadi thanks South Africans for their support. pic.twitter.com/riyRPKSoTs — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) June 19, 2023

It is our responsibility to recognize and celebrate excellence. We do this by supporting our athletes through the federations – now we will intensify this. https://t.co/yxvBDYDRPE pic.twitter.com/QH4sNNL3Si — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) June 19, 2023

Media Alert: Revised arrival details for Grand Slam Champion Donald Ramphadi Media is cordially invited to join Minister Kodwa in welcoming the Champion Donald Ramphadi as follows:

Date: 19 June

Time: 21h00

Venue: International Arrivals, O.R. Tambo https://t.co/uDFFV3ZRZY pic.twitter.com/ZvlmpXr3lv — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) June 19, 2023