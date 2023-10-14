France and South Africa bracing for brutal, but tactical battle

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

France expect a brutal clash with South Africa in their World Cup quarter-final, but strategy will probably play a more important part at the Stade de France, where physicality and sheer power will not be enough to go through on Sunday.

Defending champions South Africa have built their success on a powerful and skilful pack but coach Jacques Nienaber sprung a surprise when he selected a lighter, more mobile version of the team who started the tournament to face France.

He named a new halfback pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach, veteran Duane Vermeulen at number eight and only five forwards on the bench – down from seven against Ireland in the pool phase.

Two days before the Stade de France clash, the mind games cranked up a gear as France coach Fabien Galthie went from his usual 5-3 forwards-backs split on the bench to a 6-2.

Galthie, who will also have talismanic scrumhalf Antoine Dupont back in his side three weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken cheekbone, looked very happy on Friday and had a slight smirk on his face when he was asked about his choices.

“It’s a chess game. This morning we were thinking about what we could propose ourselves. We’re entering a world of strategy and tactics, and we’re relishing the challenge,” he said with a chuckle.

The Springboks seemingly changed their side with one eye on how they think France will play, taking a different approach with less emphasis on brute power.

“The one thing that’s probably a little bit different about this French side is their kicking game,” Nienaber said.