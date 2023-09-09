The Springboks are in arguably the trickiest Pool in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

They will face-off with two top five opponents in Pool B, first off fifth ranked Scotland in Marseille on Sunday evening and then top ranked Ireland in just over two weeks time.

And with hosts France upsetting three time champions the All Blacks on Friday night, back-line coach Mzwandile Stick believes all the teams ranked in the top eight can be contenders on their day.

“When it comes to the rankings and it is going to be a tough game but once again it is a World Cup you know and I think the games that we have played against them in the past don’t count anymore. If you also look at the results yesterday, like I always say probably in the top eight teams in the world rankings, if you are not at your best on the day, you probably are going to have a long day at the office. So, the key thing for us I think is we want to have a positive start.”

Meanwhile, Italy have starterd their Rugby World Cup campaign on a high note with a resounding 52-8 victory over Namibia in a Pool A match in Saint-Atienne, France this afternoon.

The Europeans earned a bonus point win and top the Pool with five points followed by the hosts France on four points.

Namibia is coached by former South African mentor Allister Coetzee.

The African have participated in every World Cup since 1999 but have failed to win any of their 23 matches.

The Italians have competed in all the World Cup tournaments since its inception in 1987.

Additional reporting by Vincent Sitsula