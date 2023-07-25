Four people have been shot dead and another four are in a critical condition after gunmen opened fire at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker says the gunmen approached a taxi at the rank in the CBD and opened fire.

Naicker says the motive for the shooting is not known at this stage.

“Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder. We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report any leads via the MySAPS app.”

#sapsKZN Today, #SAPS Port Shepstone responded to a shooting incident at the Port Shepstone Taxi Rank. It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants. 4 Of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further 4 were transported to… pic.twitter.com/hMlIh9cBrd — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 25, 2023