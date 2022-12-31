A diver has sustained serious injuries following a shark attack at Shelly Beach near Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

It’s alleged that a Blacktip Reef Shark bit a man who was diving at the beach.

Mi7 Medics spokesperson Rudi Prinsloo says, “Mi7 medics were standing off at the Shelly Beach Ski Boat Club when the tower controller for the club approached medics regarding a shark attack on a local dive charter. The victim, a 26-year-old male, was being rushed back to shore after being bitten by a black tip reef shark.”

“Once the dive charter beached with the patient with coordination from members from NSRI Shelly Beach Station 20, Mi7 paramedics and members from the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue loaded and assessed the patient who had sustained serious injuries to his hand and wrist. After being stabilized with Advanced Life Support interventions, the patient was transported to a nearby facility.”