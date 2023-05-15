A 19-year-old man has drowned at Oslo Beach in Port Shepstone in southern KwaZulu-Natal. It is believed he was swimming when he got caught up in a rip tide.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambonan explains.

“Despite an extensive air sea and shoreline search for the remains, no sign of a 19-year-old male who is missing in the surf. Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search operation and police have opened an investigation. It is believed that the teenager was caught in rip currency while swimming before sight of the teenager was lost in the surf line.”