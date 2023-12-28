Five bodies recovered after Ladysmith flash flood

Reading Time: < 1 minute

IPSS Medical search and rescue says five bodies have been recovered on Thursday in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the death toll from the Christmas Eve flash floods to 11.

Heavy rain and flash floods hit Ladysmith on Sunday night – submerging homes, damaging infrastructure, and washing away vehicles.

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick says the bodies have been recovered by 60 members of search and rescue teams, using 12 dogs.

Ladysmith residents say the flash flood is unparalleled in the town’s history.

Several teams from emergency services, as well as police K9 units, have been combing the banks of rivers at Ladysmith for the past five days.

The Al-Imdaad Foundation has set up a tent camp for those who have been left homeless.

The foundation’s Inter-government Relations Manager, Abed Karrim says the camp has been set up at the former caravan park because of its central location.

“We are continuing to help the families that are at the Caravan park. We have been there since yesterday (Wednesday) giving out blankets, mattresses, and hygiene packs. The community of Ladysmith got together to give out groceries and also help out with the cooking. The situation right now is families are cleaning and trying to get back to normality.”

VIDEO: Relatives of 12 missing people in Ladysmith appeal for more help to find loved ones:



-Reporting by Nomtsikelelo Mthabela