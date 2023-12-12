Fossil fuel concerns take centre stage at COP28 Summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Director General of COP28, Ambassador Majid Al Suwadi, says that countries will engage in discussions on a new draft text with the objective of reaching common ground.

The issue of fossil fuels is still a major concern at the summit in Dubai. This comes as climate scientists warn the world must urgently transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy like solar and wind to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

COP28 | Conference derailed as countries not prepared to move on key issues:

Meanwhile, the conference on climate change has been derailed by the unwillingness of countries to move forward on the key issues.

UN Chief António Guterres has appealed to Parties to push for an agreement.

The African group is not moving on sticky issues.

Africa is committed to tackling the challenges of climate change, but the continent is demanding a Just Transition.

The African Group at COP28 in Dubai says it will support a text that addresses Africa’s development needs.

UN Climate Change Conference: Sophie Mokoena