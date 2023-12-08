EXPLAINER VIDEO | 28th Conference of the Parties – COP28

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the decision-making body for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Once a year, the COP convenes these member states to deliberate on cooperative strategies to tackle climate change.

This year, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is being held at the United Arab Emirates.

The conference, which concludes on the 12th, has seen robust discussions aimed at addressing the urgency of climate change.

Below is an infographic on the 28th Conference of the Parties:

