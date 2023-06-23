The University of Fort Hare Convocation says the dysfunctionality of the university’s Council will be at the top of the agenda in their meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday.

The Convocation is part of the stakeholders that the Minister is expected to meet in East London.

The Minister’s visit follows loud calls by this Convocation for him to come down, and address some of their grievances which include their exclusion from decision-making in the university, as well as an appointment of an independent investigator to probe issues of academic fraud at the institution.

The Convocation chairperson, advocate Andile Mini says, “Among the things that we anticipate that we will discuss with him is the issue of governance. We will be discussing governance issues and make sure that the structures like the organised labour, convocation, the student representative council work together in making sure that we uphold the standard of the university.”

“We will also be raising sharply the dysfunctionality of the council. We don’t believe that it is living up to the task. We don’t believe that it is currently fulfilling its judiciary mandate.”