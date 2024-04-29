Former SA boxing champion Dingaan Thobela dies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former three-time world boxing champion, Dingaan Thobela, has died after battling illness. He was 57 years old.

He was found dead in his Mayfair apartment by members of his family and police after they struggled to get in touch with him.

Poor health also prevented Thobela, affectionately known as “The Rose of Soweto” from attending last Friday’s SA Boxing symposium held in Parktown.

At his peak, he held three world titles in two weight divisions – the WBO and WBA lightweight titles as well as the WBC Super Middleweight title, which he won in 2000.

His death comes two weeks after fellow boxer and former SA welterweight champion, Joseph Makaringe burial.

Makaringe passed away after a short illness.