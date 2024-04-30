Thobela captured the hearts and soul of the nation: Kodwa

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa says the former three-time world boxing champion, Dingaan Thobela captured the hearts and soul of the nation.

Thobela, affectionally known as ‘The Rose of Soweto’ was found dead in his Mayfair apartment by members of his family and police after they struggled to get in touch with him.

The 57-years-old had been battling illness.

In a professional career which spanned from 1986 until 2006, Thobela was a multiple world boxing champion, having won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight, and World Boxing Council (WBC) super-middleweight titles.

In a statement, Kodwa says, “Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation. The Rose of Soweto progressed from a prolific amateur boxer to become a three-time world champion as a professional.”

“Thobela fought in some of the most memorable bouts, such as the fights against Tony Lopez for the WBA lightweight title and against Glenn Catley to win the WBC super-middleweight title. Through his success and popularity, Thobela was one of the world’s standout fighters in a golden period of South African boxing,” he adds.

‘Thobela was a very good fighter’

Former World Boxing Champion, Jan Bergman says Thobela was a very good fighter.

Bergman says, “Dingaan did very well in his boxing career, he became the IBO lightweight champion, IBA lightweight champion and in the next five or eight years he came back and boxed with the UK guy in the WBC title in middle weight, I was very impressed with him.”

PODCAST: Full interview with Bergman:

Tributes from social media:

Rest in peace to South African boxing legend Dingaan Thobela 🥊 Your talent and determination in the ring will never be forgotten. You always supported me and believed in my abilities, pushing me to reach my fullest potential.Thank you for your inspiration and motivation, Champ🕊️ pic.twitter.com/G4l2Dp97fR — Kevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) April 30, 2024

When the “Rose of Soweto” Dingaan Thobela was in full bloom and brought honour to the country by winning the WBA crown. So gutted to he passed on yesterday following an undisclosed illness. May his family and friends be comforted and may his soul rest is eternal ✌🏿 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ujRjxyRoL7 — Thomas Kwenaite (@TKwenaite) April 30, 2024

Growing up an only child living with only my Grandmother, the Elders in my village would call me Dingaan Thobela because I constantly had to fight off bullies who knew I had no one else to defend me. Rest is peace my goat, you inspired my growth #RIPDingaanThobela pic.twitter.com/GPy5BMRMp0 — Mr Makgoba🗯🇿🇦 (@breezymak) April 30, 2024

I’m totally devastated, shattered and lost for words to hear about the passing of a life hero and friend, Dingaan Thobela. Rest in eternal peace my friend. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nJnoYq2CkU — Lovemore Ndou (@LovemoreNdou) April 30, 2024

#RIPDingaanThobela Rest in Perfect Peace Dingaan Thobela! Legends never Die 🕊️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/OdoPnAlUAq — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 29, 2024

The great Dingaan Thobela gone far too soon. Aged 57, he ranks among SA’s all-time best. Winning a world championship at lightweight, then moving through 5 divisions to win one at super middleweight, just staggering. His battle with the scales legendary, but a supreme human. RIP. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) April 30, 2024