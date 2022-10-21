Former eThekwini municipality Ward 90 councillor in Isipingo Sunil Brijmohan has been shot and killed at Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

It’s alleged that Brijmohan was on his way to a construction site when he was approached by two suspects who fired several shots at him.

Security company worker, Dhevan Govindsamy says, “The ex-ANC councillor Sunil Bridgeman was on his way to Amanzimtoti where he’s currently building a house there when he was approached by two unknown gunmen who fired random shots at him causing him to be fatally wounded it’s unknown why he was gunned down but from people talking around the scene he was going to stand for the upcoming elections.” -Reporting by Nonhlakanipho Magwaza