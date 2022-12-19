Five people, including a child, have been killed in a collision involving two vehicles on the N2 near the M37 in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban. The incident happened last night. It follows another crash in which seven people were killed on the N3 near Bergville earlier on Sunday. This brings to 12 the number of people killed in 24 hours on national roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN EMS paramedics spokesperson Robert McKenzie says, “Last night there was a serious crash on the N2 Highway in the Amanzimtoti, south of Durban. The crash involves a light motor vehicle and an SUV. Tragically five people sustained serious injuries in this crash. There were no survivors in this crash. The exact circumstances are not known and will be investigated by authorities.”

Meanwhile, 11 more people have been killed in two separate crashes in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal in the last 24 hours.

In the first one four women and two men were killed and four others were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles on the N1 outside Louis Trichardt. The injured were taken to hospital.

The Limpopo Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says one of the drivers had overtaken a vehicle in an unsafe zone when he collided with an on-coming vehicle.

“Our law enforcement officers at the scene cited reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash. This has been a bloody weekend on our roads our hearts are heavy. People have lost lives in different kinds of vehicles and others while walking. This is a painful but also opportune time to implore road users to never get tired to heed the call to always obey the rules of the road for everyone to arrive alive,” implores Chuene.