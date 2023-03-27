The Durban Magistrate’s Court has sentenced six men to various terms of imprisonment for robberies that they committed in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal in 2019.

Sphamandla Zuma, Thabiso Gumede, Mvuyiso Dondi, Maswenkosi Mazwe, Sifiso Mhlongo and Serry Ngcobo robbed several betting outlets between March and September that year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “During this time, they robbed Hollywood Bets in Chatsworth, Marshall World of Sports in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, Player Bets in Umzinto, Tab in Pmb and KwaDukuza and the Gold Circle in Umlazi. They also robbed several patrons and employees who were present at the time of the robberies. The men made off with approx 600K in total from these heists.”