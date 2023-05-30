Cape Town Police have confirmed that five children have died in a road crash in Mitchell’s Plain, on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the early morning collision between a bus and a bakkie happened near the Promenade Mall in AZ Berman Drive.

Twigg says a police investigation is under way.

“Mitchell’s Plain police registered a culpable homicide case for investigation following a fatal crash which claimed the lives of five children in AZ Berman Drive, Mitchell’s Plain this morning (2023-05-30) at about 07:30. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Mitchell’s Plain resident Lynne Phillips rushed to the scene when she heard about the tragic incident.

“What I have witnessed is lifeless bodies, 2 lifeless bodies lying on the opposite side of the BP garage, I’ve also noticed a taxi standing and it seemed to me as if there was a body underneath the vehicle on the AZ Berman primary school side, for me it’s very sad, just thinking that the parents may be at work and of the opinion that their children are safe at school.”