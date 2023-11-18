First day of voter registration in North West went smoothly: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The IEC in the North West has indicated that the first day of voter registration in the province has gone smoothly. Only a few voter registration stations did not open on time.

Voter Registration Weekend | Focus on young people and first-time voters:

Most of the youth in Mahikeng have registered with others saying they will register on Sunday.

“We haven’t registered yet because we are still busy with exams. But they told us that tomorrow we still have some time to register.”

“I registered to vote because I feel like it’s time for change in the country. It’s time we find solutions that will be beneficial to us as youth of this country. Because I feel like without politics nothing in this country will run smoothly.”

“Yes, I have registered to vote to take part in the process of transforming this nation because we must do it together as a nation and I am here also to encourage young people.”

Meanwhile, the IEC’s Dr Tumelontle Thiba says there were a number of small incidents which were resolved by the police.

“With the stations which did not open for quite a significant amount of time, where mainly some members of the community disrupted the erection of our tent. However, we called upon the SAPS to assist us and that station was opened. In about four hours after the time it was supposed to open, in Taung in Itireleng in particular, the gentleman who held the keys to our station refused to give us the keys. And like in all other cases we asked the SAPS to assist us.”

Voters can still register until five o clock on Sunday.

Voter Registration Weekend | Slow voter registration drive in North West: