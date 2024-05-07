Firefighter injured in Du Noon blaze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre says one of its firefighters has been injured while fighting a blaze in Du noon near Milnerton.

The centre spokesperson, Charlotte Powell says the injured firefighter has been treated on the scene.

Powell says assessments are currently underway to determine the number of structures destroyed and people affected.

She says 70 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze last night.

“Disaster risk management were tasked with coordinating on-site assessments to determine how many people have been affected by the incident. We have also activated relevant city services to conduct cleaning of the site, and restore any services that may have been affected by the fires.

We have been in contact with our humanitarian aid partners who will provide assistance through the provision of food, blankets, clothing and toiletry packs,” said Powell.