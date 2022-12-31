About 360 people have been left homeless after a fire swept through a section of Du Noon in Cape Town.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town, JP Smith, says 120 structures were destroyed.

He says no fatalities were recorded but two firefighters sustained injuries during firefighting operations.

“No fatalities were recorded but two firefighters sustained injuries with one sustaining minor burn wounds to his hand which was treated at the scene, not requiring hospitalisation, while the second had to be transported for medical care. Fire & Rescue Services estimate that about 120 structures were destroyed and over 360 persons Displaced. This will be verified by Disaster Risk Management.”