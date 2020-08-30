File Image: Both scenes have been handed over to the police service, determine what cause of the fire.

At least four people have died in two separate incidents where informal structures caught alight early on Sunday morning in Khayelitsha and Du Noon in Cape Town.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says both scenes have been handed over to the police service to determine what caused the fires.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was informed that an informal structure was alight in Qandu-Qandu Informal Settlement just off Japhta Masemola Drive. The structure was completely destroyed and two men and one woman sustained fatal burn wounds. Then, at 4.45 am, fire crews responded to a call that informal structures were on fire in Usasaza Street at the Bhekela Informal settlement where firefighters came across a body that was burnt beyond recognition. “