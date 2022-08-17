Mpumalanga police have arrested another suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the suspect was taken in for questioning on Sunday and was only arrested yesterday.

#HillaryGardee Mpumalanga policevhave arrested a fifth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case. The man was arrested in Mbombela and is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate Court tomorrow #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/kiu4gHfACs — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) August 16, 2022

The suspect is expected to appear at Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The latest arrest brings to five the number of people arrested in this case.

Last week Thursday, another suspect was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, and is yet to appear in court.

Hillary was the daughter of the former EFF Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee.

Her body was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela after she was reported missing.

The first three men arrested, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lukhele and Gama appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court yesterday for their bail application after Mkhatshwa was denied bail two weeks ago.

Suspect speaks of abuse

During his court appearance yesterday, Gama spoke of how he was allegedly tortured and left bleeding profusely.

Gama said police allegedly suffocated, electrocuted, and kicked him after he was arrested.

The court heard how police reportedly tortured 52-year-old Gama for hours to produce the firearm used to shoot Hillary Gardee.

“They suffocated me with a plastic bag, kicked [me] all over the body, and electrocuted me and I couldn’t feel my legs.”

Reporter Tumelo Machogo has more details in the report below: