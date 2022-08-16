The bail application of two of three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee is expected to resume on Tuesday in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lukhele and Gama will appear in court for their bail application after Mkhatshwa was denied bail two weeks ago.

Mpumalanga police confirmed that they have arrested a fourth suspect linked to the case who is yet to appear in court.

Hillary was the daughter of the former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.

Her body was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela after she was reported missing.

In the video below, Sipho Mkhatshwa denied bail:

Plot to kill witness

Last month, the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court heard that the three accused were plotting in police custody to eliminate a witness.

Case Investigating Officer, Donald Mkhaliphi, says two witnesses told the police that Mkhatshwa confessed to killing Gardee.

He says Mkhatshwa also told them about the body part where Gardee was shoot. Mkhaliphi says they also identified the place where she was killed and dumped.