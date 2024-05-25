FF+ leader calls on voters to give his party a chance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader, Pieter Groenewald has called on voters in the Northern Cape to give his party a chance to improve their lives.

He wrapped up his party’s election campaign in Kimberley yesterday.

Groenewald says they hope to increase their seats in the provincial legislature from one to two.

“Freedom Front Plus is doing quite well. I’ve visited many places in the Northern Cape. Now we have one representative or at least two. So that we can be part of an opposition coalition and to ensure we have a better government for the Northern Cape.”

He further added that if his party were given a chance to govern South Africa after next Wednesday’s polls, it would focus on building a strong economy.

“The reason why we focus on the economy is because we say the biggest threat in South Africa, is unemployment. The only way to create jobs is to ensure economy growth. Our plan includes Eskom being privatised and it’s important business. People know their businesses will be protected, therefore we reject expropriation without compensation,” said Groenewald.

2024 Elections | FF+ excited over growth prospects