MK Party launches its manifesto in Soweto

The Umkhonto Wesizwe party is expected to launch its election manifesto under the title “People’s Mandate” at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The party has made inroads in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal since its formation last year. However, it has not had the same effect in other parts of the country.

In the recent by-elections in Limpopo and the North West, the party was only able to garner one percent of the vote in both provinces.

The party’s leadership has also defended the decision to launch the manifesto in Johannesburg, adding that the city is in disarray.

Head of Elections Muzi Ntshingila laments the decay in the city. “The environment and the infrastructure have extremely deteriorated. The level of joblessness and the level of crime are brazenly visible for everyone to see. So Umkhonto Wesizwe is here to say we care. We will respond based on the circumstances and demands and Umkhonto Wesizwe is your home. That is why we are coming to Soweto, particularly, Orlando West. It (area) has a serious history with Umkhonto Wesizwe leading up to Orlando East and, of course, Dube. But Orlando East is Umkhonto’s home,” Ntshingila says.

Meanwhile, the MK Party lists several pillars as part of its manifesto.

The first pillar calls on society to “reclaim our dignity” and adds that under the MK Party all indigenous languages will be implemented at schools and will be used in legal proceedings and at all government institutions. It also states that African history will be implemented as a school subject and that all freedom fighters will be repatriated and buried in their homelands.

