Thai Prime Minister heads to Supreme Court for dismissal case

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday announced that it will hear a case on June 18 that could lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin related to a cabinet appointment that is alleged to have violated the constitution.

The case against Srettha was launched following a complaint by 40 military-appointed senators in May, which was subsequently accepted by the constitutional court.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday also set June 18 to hear a case seeking to disband the opposition Move Forward Party.

The hearings are part of a trio of sensitive court cases that have ramped up political uncertainty in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

In a nationally televised address after his endorsement by Thailand’s king on August 23, 2023, Srettha pledged to promote inclusiveness and govern for the benefit of all Thais, promising a new era of change.