FF Plus worried ANC will rig May polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says they suspect that the African National Congress (ANC) will rig the May 29th elections.

This follows the decision of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s led Multi-Party Charter to write to several foreign countries urging them to help counter threats of domestic and foreign interference in the upcoming elections.

The FF Plus is part of the Charter.

In the letter to the foreign ministers of the G7 industrialised nations, the European Union and four Nordic countries the Charter asks for support in observing the elections, voter education and establishing a parallel vote tabulation system.

Groenewald spoke to the SABC News this morning.

“We are worried about interference. You must remember that President Ramaphosa said they have a secret weapon for the elections, they will win the elections. What does he mean by that and we are asking him what do you mean by that, that creates suspicions?”

Sakina Kamwendo: “Why are you suspecting that the ANC will rig the vote.”

Groenewald: “It’s possible of course and I can give you examples, for instance in previous elections where they said there were no votes for the FF Plus and we knew that we have people there and we queried that and then they apologised.”

Freedom Front Plus manifesto: Dr Pieter Groenewald