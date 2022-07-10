The Knysna Oyster Festival attracted thousands of visitors to the Garden Route town this past week. This after it was held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic.

The big sporting events, such as the Cycle Tour and Forest Marathon were once again huge drawcards, and a number of events held at local businesses and restaurants received a lot of support.

Knysna was brought back to life. The past ten days indulged wine lovers, satisfied foodies and quenched the thirst for adrenaline daredevils.

“We’ve covered lots of aspects, lots of sporting activities as well as art routes and entertainment throughout the festival. We’ve had an increase in the number of visitors to our town which is the object of the festival and we’re very pleased, with the minimal sponsorship we’ve had to have had such a successful year”, says festival coordinator Andrew Finn.

The Forest Marathon saw more than 6 000 participants and many more visitors from across the country supporting their family and friends while enjoying the festivities.

“We’re pretty much here to have some oysters have a lot of bubbly, and just enjoy the town. We’re just here to support everybody, these are the real heroes here. Not everybody can do this. It’s definitely a mental challenge as well as a physical challenge, it’s really brave,” says one festival-goer.

The local communities were also able to participate in a range of activities and sporting tournaments. Resident Richelle Armoed is elated on the festivals return.

“I’m very excited about the festival that is back after two years- covid was part of it. There are a lot of people here in Knysna for the Oyster Festival and I’m very excited because my baby is playing and she’s excited. So I’m here to support her and the netball that is back,” says Armoed.