Three suspects have been arrested in Knysna, in the Western Cape, for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani says the suspects were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation. It is alleged that the suspects forged SASSA documents using the letterhead and recruited members of the community to apply for cash loans, claiming that they were SASSA beneficiaries.

Hani says the suspects – two men and a woman – face charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

“Upon loan approval, the suspects will take the granted loan and pay the community member an undisclosed amount of cash and retain the remaining amount of the loaned money. Further allegation reports that the suspects were even responsible for transporting their accomplices to the cash loan places. As a result of their criminal activities the cash loan businesses suffered a loss of over R64 084,” explains Hani.

Video – SASSA reportedly hit by major financial losses due to fraud:

