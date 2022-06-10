A fatal crash between a truck and a bus claimed 15 lives in Rosslyn on Friday morning. The bus collided head-on with the truck on the M17 Hornsnek Road near Bundu Inn, in Rosslyn.

The 37 injured in the crash were taken to two hospitals.

It’s understood the bus was traveling from Ga-Rankuwa to Centurion while the truck was going to Ga-Rankuwa.

Sello Ramokgadi, who uses the same bus to commute to work, says he rushed to the accident scene after news of the bus crash reached him.

Ramokgadi says he was unable to go to work today due to reports of a possible national shutdown. “I was saved by the national shutdown. If it wasn’t for that shutdown I would be among the dead. Some of the people you see laying there are my friends.”

Head-on collision between a bus and a truck claims at least 15 lives:

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says 37 people who sustained injuries were rushed to Dr. George Mukhari, Kalafong Hospital, and Steve Biko Hospital.

“Of the 37 people injured, 26 sustained minor to moderate injuries. Four sustained moderate to serious injuries, while seven people sustained critical injuries,” adds Mabaso.

It is still unclear where the bus was traveling from.

The road has been closed while the bodies of the deceased are covered next to the road.