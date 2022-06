At least 15 people have been killed in a head collision between a bus and a truck on the M17 near Garankuwa, in Tshwane. Emergency Services are on the scene.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Emergency Services Spokesperson Charles Mabaso warns Tshwane motorists. “Please take note of a bus and a truck accident that collided head-on, on the M17 on the Hornsneck road near the Bundu Inn in Tshwane, where emergency services are on scene with multiple patients.”