A 41 year old man from Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape was arrested after being linked to at least five cases of human trafficking and rape between 2020 and 2023 in the Eastern Cape and other provinces. An intensive investigation by a task team from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) led to his arrest.

The investigation uncovered a number of cases of human trafficking and rape. This emanated from a case of rape that was opened against the perpetrator in February 2023.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says the suspect, who is a farmer has been charged with human trafficking, rape and child labour. The suspect is due to appear in the Aberdeen Magistrates’ Court today on charges ranging from human trafficking to child labour. – Reporting by Sinethemba Witi