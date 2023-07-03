Fifteen people including two children have been killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N10 in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

The provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the crash happened on Sunday night when the heavy duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As the driver was trying to regain control of the truck, the trailer hit a fully loaded minibus taxi which was heading to the Western Cape.

The truck was going in the opposite direction.

Binqose says all the occupants of the minibus taxi were killed.

“This has been a very bizarre accident, an accident of very far margins, that has unfortunately claimed all 15 lives, of those that were on board this minibus taxi. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha is extending a sincere word of condolences to those families that have lost their loved ones in this accident.”

“The MEC is also calling on us as road users and all those who can play a role on road safety to do so. Not only to those who are on the road, but also the owners of the animals that are contributing to so many accidents in the province,” adds Binqose.