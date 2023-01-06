The family of two women who were hacked with an axe and critically injured in Limpopo says the incident could have been avoided if the justice system had protected them.

The victims, Khensani Mulaudzi and her sister Elsi Mnisi were hacked by a man believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of them at Tshakhuma village, outside Thohoyandou. One of the victims is still hospitalised while the other was treated and discharged on Thursday.

Last year, the family obtained a protection order against the suspect. The National Prosecution Authority did not respond to requests for comment, but police are searching for the suspect.

Family spokesperson Avhapfani Mphephu says they blame the prosecution for releasing a person who is a danger to the family and the public.

“The justice is not fair really, not fair why? Because they release a person who is a danger to the public and the family. They are very scared, we need to hide them somewhere because they are afraid of that person.”

Fight against GBV

Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe says they have intensified efforts to fight against gender-based violence and other crimes in the province.

Hadebe says they are recording many incidents of crime, especially against minor children. She was briefing the media on the festive season crime safety campaign in Polokwane.

“Let me say ladies and gentlemen gender-based violence is a worrying factor, it torments the families. I have witnessed a number of increasing instances of rape of children and spike in terms of issues of rape-related cases and majority being minors.”

VIDEO | Emotive exhibition on GBV and Femicide held at the GBVF Presidential Summit:

Additional reporting by Justice Shipalana.