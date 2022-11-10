Relief measures are under way in the Moretele Local Municipality in the North West following flooding that badly affected various villages.

The recent rain left some houses and infrastructure damaged.

Mayor of the municipality Masango Manyike says more than 300 people are receiving assistance.

“Three hundred and twenty people were affected. We have identified all those victims. We have resolved that all the areas affected must be attended to. Our technical team, public works and other stakeholders have delegated all those teams to the different areas because where we are short of the plant, we have outsourced. We have hired some plants to go and assist.”

Manyike described the flooding in the municipality as the worst that the area has experienced in decades.

Affected residents had to find shelter with neighbours and family members.

Manyike added that relief organisations have also assisted.

“Some of them didn’t sleep. The water was all over their houses and some of the mud houses were swept off, it’s quite a disaster. Others don’t have food, some are being accommodated by neighbours, some by family members because we didn’t have those temporary structures. Gift of the Givers has assisted with 325 food parcels and 150 mattresses.”

Dam collapses in Rustenburg

Meanwhile, residents of Paardekraal and Sun-Rise Park outside Rustenburg in the North West have been warned to avoid low-lying bridges, following the collapse of the Paardekraal Dam wall.

The Rustenburg Local Municipality dispatched disaster management teams yesterday to man a flooded bridge in Paardekraal, to avoid any loss of life.

