Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says the failed extradition of the Gupta brothers is a slap in the face of South Africans.

This week in Parliament, opposition parties debated the failed extradition process of Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

The brothers face corruption charges for their alleged role in state capture in South Africa however, opposition parties say they believe the order was declined because of sloppy legal preparations.

Zikalala explains how the Department of Justice should plan its next move to secure the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

“From the responses received from authorities, they are basically saying to us they have not given us enough information to allow us to authorise the extradition of the Gupta brothers. So in (at) the end of the day, having all the information at our disposal, what you have submitted is something that is very minimal to us and it did not convince us that it is a crime in the UAE and in SA to commit an act, you did not even give us extra reason as to why you want the Gupta brothers to be tried in SA and on that basis we have denied your application.”

In the related video below, Corruption Watch reacts to the Gupta brothers’ failed extradition: