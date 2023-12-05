COP28 summit: Proposals for a complete phase out of fossil fuels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As part of the ultimate agreement reached at the UN summit to combat global warming, nations attending the COP28 climate conference are thinking about advocating for a formal phase-out of fossil fuels.

This year has seen an unprecedented increase in carbon dioxide emissions from the use of fossil fuels, which has resulted in extremely harsh weather. According to the CEO of Total Energies, the move away from oil and gas would take a while.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, two significant gas and oil producers, opposed the plans to phase out fossil fuels. In comparison to wealthy nations, poorer nations can take longer to phase out fossil fuels.

COP28 Conference | Efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions: