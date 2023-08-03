The Vice Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor Francis Petersen has condemned the vandalism of university property by protesting students.

The agriculture building at the main campus in Bloemfontein was vandalised during violent protests on Wednesday.

Campus security has been increased on the main and south campuses in Bloemfontein as well the QwaQwa campus.

About 22 students have been arrested for public violence. The protesting students were demanding that NSFAS allowances be paid directly into their personal bank accounts and not through the eZaga banking service.

Petersen says while he understands the plight of students, the behaviour of the protesters is unacceptable and expulsion is on the cards for the instigators.

“Do get their allowances and in principle, I totally support that. They need to receive their allowances but the behaviour that we experienced today is a behaviour I never expected from my students and to a certain extent I am disappointed.”

VIDEO | Students protest at Union Buildings over new NSFAS payment system: Vezinhlanhla Simelane