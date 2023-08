The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape went on strike over the City of Cape Town’s new by-laws and the impounding of vehicles.

The stay-away was set to end on Wednesday, 9 August, but it has been extended for two more days due to a lack of consensus between the City of Cape Town and SANTACO.

Below is an explainer video illustrating what we know so far about the stay-away: