With campaigning concluded, millions of Zimbabweans are preparing to cast their ballots on Wednesday.

The race for this year’s polls is between the incumbent President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF, and Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Zimbabweans vote on Wednesday:

Some voters say they want to see change in Zimbabwe.

“I am very excited because Wednesday is going to give me a chance to vote for my president like now nothing is working. In Zimbabwe the hospitals don’t have medication but we have minerals in Zimbabwe that can sustain the whole nation,” one citizen says.

Zimbabwean nationals at the Beitbridge border post in Musina in Limpopo, have started making their way to their country ahead of the general elections.

Those at the Beitbridge border post have expressed mixed reactions about the elections.

Some say they will not be going back home as they don’t see any political change after the elections, but those already on their way say they are hopeful the elections will bring about service delivery in the country.

One of them says, “I feel good that I will be going back home to vote and the person that we are going to vote for will be someone who will bring about change.”

Another says, “I do not see the need to vote because even when I do, I don’t gain anything.”

Related video: Some Zimbabweans return home to cast their ballot:

