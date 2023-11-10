Exams set to resume in KZN after suspension due to SADTU strike

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Grades 8 to 11 examinations in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be back on track from today. This comes after the teacher union SADTU halted its picket, which led to the suspension of the examinations in the province.

However, the National Professionals Teachers Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) says learners have paid the price for the poor management of schools. Some schools could not administer exams because they had not received their budget allocations from the provincial Education Department.

NAPTOSA provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley says, “At this time, it is the crucial time for all learners because of the crucial time of the year, and as NAPTOSA, we are a child-centered union putting the children first. We do understand the grievances of SADTU, as we also have the same grievance regarding the province, but as days went on, critical time was marching on and NAPTOSA decided we needed to conduct the internal exam, even if it was only NAPTOSA members because it was the learners that came first.”

