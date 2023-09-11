Springbok lock, Eben Etzebeth could be sidelined for up to 10 days with a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup victory over Scotland in Marseilles.

Etzebeth who started alongside Franco Mostert in the second row, left the field in the 26th minute of the match and was replaced by RG Snyman.

South Africa resume the defence of their World Cup title against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, a match Etzebeth was unlikely to play in any case.

Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie are the other locks in the squad.

