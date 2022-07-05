Residents of the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal will begin to experience rolling blackouts from next month. The country has been experiencing rolling blackouts following Eskom employees’ unprotected strike.

However, the municipality has been exempted from power cuts as it did not have sufficient megawatt capacity following severe damage to key infrastructure during the April floods.

“We came to an understanding between us and Eskom national control that we would participate in load shedding from the 1st of August but it is clear that we have lost more than 200 mw, therefore we are not going to participate on stage1, 2 and 3,” says Head of the eThekwini Electricity, Maxwell Mthembu.

Mthembu spoke to LotusFM’s Newsbreak programme:

VIDEO: Eskom says it will spare Ethekwini from the power cuts as it deals with the devastating floods