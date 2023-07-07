The eThekwini municipality says after several water quality tests it has re-opened the three northern beaches at Umhlanga main, Umdloti main and Westbrook.

This follows the breaking down of one of the City’s pump stations which was caused by disruptive rains from last week. The affected beaches were Umhlanga, Umdloti, Westbrook, Warner, Bronze, Reunion, and Winklespruit.

eThekwini Municipality Communications Manager, Lindiwe Khuzwayo says the temporary closure was to ensure public safety while more tests were being conducted.

The decision to re-open the beaches was taken after experts conducted water quality tests on the 1st of July which showed and confirmed sufficient improvement of beach water quality, which insinuated that the beaches could be open.

