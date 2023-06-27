The eThekwini Municipality says at least seven Durban beaches, which were recently closed due to high E. coli levels, could be reopened on Tuesday should test samples be clear.

This follows the breaking down of one of the City’s pump stations. The affected beaches are Umhlanga, Umdloti, Westbrook, Warner, Bronze, Reunion, and Winklespruit.

The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo says, “We had a pump that malfunctioned, but it was replaced on Friday, so those beaches have begun to clear. We sampled on Sunday, and those results came back clear. We are going to sample again today to be double sure that those beaches are clear. If the results come back clear, then those beaches will be open today.”

VIDEO: Closing of Durban beaches due to high E. coli levels affecting KZN economy