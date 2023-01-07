The prolonged closure of several Durban beaches in 2022 since the devastating floods in April and May, thrust water quality into the spotlight.

Pressure heightened as the December holidays approached. When the eThekwini municipality and environmental groups speak to whether beaches are safe for swimmers, they talk about E. coli readings. But what is E. coli? And what factors influence E. coli levels when water samples are taken to determine if it is safe to swim at a beach?

The eThekwini municipality and environmental organisation Adopt-a-River began publishing the results of their water samples on social media as an indicator on whether it is safe to swim at the city’s beaches. The results are a count of E. coli bacteria per 100 milliliters of water. South African legislation determines what levels of E. coli are safe. However, it is not E. coli bacteria itself that poses a danger as it often only causes mild illness. Adopt-a-River director – Janet Simpkins says E. coli is used as an indicator of the presence of other bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause illness

“So the presence of E. coli indicate that the water is contaminated with sewage and potentially other pathogens. Depending on the levels you may be more likely to pick up a stomach bug or gastrointestinal issues. The other pathogens can present itself in different ways,” explains Simpkins.

Simpkins says sewage – and the bacteria, viruses and parasites associated with it – affects fish, bird and marine life and ultimately humans.

“We’ve seen with a lot of recreational paddlers and regular surfers and swimmers they’ve almost built up an immunity. Its when we get new people coming that they may be more likely to be affected. But it really just depends on the conditions on the day because it’s an ever-changing environment,” Simpkins explains further.

Some Durban residents have been skeptical about pronouncements that the city’s beaches are safe for swimming, after seeing some sewage spills in the area. However Simpkins explains that wind and the tides all play a role in water quality after contaminated river water flows into the sea.

“Results change daily and that’s just because of the nature of the sea water. There are many factors that influence it. The tides, the currents, the wind. We certainly don’t want people to stay away from eThekwini. It’s very much a tourist destination and it’s been really hard hit in terms of Covid, and floods and riots. To be safe we would probably just suggest to swim at the beaches that have proven over time to be safer than others. And of course if there is any sort of noticeable difference in the water – any funny smells – its probably best to stay out of the beach,” Simpkins advises beachgoers.

Simpkins says with the eThekwini municipality’s ageing and flood damaged sewage infrastructure, they have found that rain and load shedding influence E. coli readings.

eThekwini mayor – Mxolisi Kaunda – earlier indicated that an adjusted budget to fix flood damaged sewage infrastructure was finalised in November. The municipality also indicated that new leaks appear as pump stations and treatment plants are put into operation, which then need to be fixed.